GCC Chief: All Resources For Sake Of Global Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 8 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Albudaiwi has affirmed that the council seeks to put all available resources at the disposal of achieving global development.

The Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council said in a statement, on Wednesday, that the Secretary-General was addressing the eighth International Cooperation Conference, themed, "Propelling the Greater Caribbean through Pathways for Sustainable Development," held in Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname, on Tuesday.

He has affirmed, according to a report broadcast by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), that the convention is a platform to examine means for attaining high standards of living for the peoples of the region and facing challenges jointly.

The GCC participation in the event affirms the desire of the council's member states to upgrade the close cooperation with the countries of the Caribbean states, he said, indicating this approach had been endorsed during a ministerial meeting held on September 18, 2023, in New York.

He expressed confidence that the GCC and Caribbean countries can form an economic and effective coalition at the regional international levels for attaining sustainable development. (end)

