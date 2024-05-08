Inauguration of Putin for his fifth term as president of Russia unfolds in Moscow

(MENAFN) The inauguration of Vladimir Putin for his fifth term as president of Russia unfolded in Moscow on Tuesday, marking the commencement of another six-year tenure for the 71-year-old leader. The ceremony, held at the Grand Kremlin Palace, followed a customary protocol dating back to 1996 when Boris Yeltsin began his second term in office.



During the solemn event, Putin took the oath of office, pledging to serve the nation and its people, while placing his hand on a special copy of the constitution used exclusively for inaugurations. Notably, this year's document reflected amendments ratified in 2020 and the inclusion of four former Ukrainian regions that opted to join Russia in referendums held in 2022.



The presence of lawmakers from both chambers of Russia's parliament and justices of the Constitutional Court underscored the formalities of the occasion. Chief Justice Valery Zorkin subsequently confirmed Putin's fifth presidency, a tenure that extends a legacy spanning back to his initial inauguration in 2000.



However, this year's inauguration was marked by notable absences, with several Western nations and the European Union choosing to boycott the event. Citing concerns over the fairness of Russia's recent presidential election, in which Putin secured a landslide victory with 87.28 percent of the vote, these governments asserted that the electoral process did not meet international standards.



Against the backdrop of strained relations between Russia and the West, Putin's inauguration occurred amidst heightened geopolitical tensions. Moscow has accused the United States and its allies of orchestrating a proxy war aimed at containing Russia's influence, citing sanctions, diplomatic pressures, and military aid to Ukraine as evidence of Western hostility. In contrast, Western powers have condemned what they perceive as "unprovoked aggression" by Putin's government, leading to a deterioration in diplomatic relations and the imposition of further sanctions.



As Putin embarks on his fifth term in office, the international community closely observes the trajectory of Russian domestic and foreign policies, amidst a climate of geopolitical uncertainty and escalating tensions between East and West.

