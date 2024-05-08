(MENAFN) Iran's public life presents a paradoxical landscape, where strict state monitoring coexists with a lack of excessive security measures, leaving observers with contrasting impressions.



Despite stringent control on streets and religious observance, the absence of robust security measures, especially at airports, raises concerns about vulnerability to terrorist threats.



Simultaneously, while foreign messengers are banned, the widespread use of VPNs suggests

circumvention of such restrictions. Additionally, Iran's prolonged conflict with the United States, marked by the absence of an American embassy, contrasts sharply with the proficiency of the Iranian elite and academics in English and their frequent contributions to foreign journals.



This paradox extends to Iran's foreign policy, as observed during a recent visit to the country amidst tensions with Israel. Despite the perception of inadequate responses to Israeli actions, Iran appears content with its strategic outcomes, avoiding outright conflict with its regional adversary. From Tehran's perspective, this seemingly subdued stance serves its interests by mitigating risks while addressing foreign policy challenges. Rather than engaging in a full-scale war, Iran strategically navigates to deny Israel any advantage, recognizing that a major conflict in the Middle East would only serve Israeli interests.



Thus, Iran's approach to regional dynamics reflects a calculated strategy aimed at maximizing its interests while avoiding unnecessary confrontations. By refraining from granting Israel the satisfaction of a major conflict, Tehran maintains a delicate balance in its foreign relations, prioritizing stability and strategic gains. This nuanced understanding of Iran's foreign policy sheds light on its seemingly paradoxical actions and underscores the complexity of regional dynamics in the Middle East.

