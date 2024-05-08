Xi spots 25th anniversary of NATO barbarism

(MENAFN) President Xi Jinping of China embarked on a two-day visit to Serbia, coinciding with the solemn remembrance of the 25th anniversary of a tragic event - the deadly United States airstrike on the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade. The airstrike occurred during the 1999 NATO air campaign in support of ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo, resulting in the loss of three Chinese lives and injuries to 20 others. Despite Washington's apology attributing the strike to a mistake caused by outdated maps, Beijing has not forgotten the lives lost.



In an opinion piece published in Serbia's oldest newspaper, Politika, President Xi emphasized the significance of remembering the victims, including Shao Yunhuan, Xu Xinghu, and Zhu Ying, and reiterated China's commitment to peace while asserting its determination to prevent such tragedies from recurring. The visit coincided with Serbian MiG-29 fighters, symbolizing resilience and national defense, providing an honor guard to President Xi's arrival in Serbian airspace.



Since President Xi's previous visit in 2016, China has solidified its position as Belgrade's leading foreign investor and second-largest trading partner, underscoring the deepening economic ties between the two nations. Moreover, China has staunchly supported Serbia's territorial integrity, particularly concerning Kosovo, where tensions persist due to the latter's declaration of independence in 2008 with backing from the United States and NATO. The European Union has indicated recognition of Kosovo as a precondition for Serbia's potential membership, a stance China opposes.



In his article for Politika, President Xi reiterated China's support for Serbia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, condemning any external interference in the country's internal affairs. The visit underscores the evolving dynamics of Sino-Serbian relations and China's growing influence in the region as both nations navigate complex geopolitical challenges and pursue mutual cooperation and development.

