Macklemore drops new song criticizing Biden, supporting pro-Palestinian movement

(MENAFN) In a surprising move, rapper Macklemore has released a new song titled "Hind's Hall," referencing the temporary name given by pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University to a building they occupied on campus.



In the song, Macklemore praises college students across the United States who are protesting Israel's war in Gaza and pledges not to vote for President Joe Biden in the upcoming November elections.



Macklemore's song marks a notable departure from mainstream narratives, as he becomes one of the first major music artists to openly criticize the US government's continued aid to Israel and commend students protesting their universities' financial ties to companies linked to Israel.



He addresses the core issue, asserting that the problem lies not in the protests themselves but in the causes they champion, which he believes contradict the principles the country should uphold.



The lyrics reflect the sentiments of many pro-Palestinian protesters who have voiced their intention to withhold support from Biden due to his unwavering backing of Israel. There is growing concern among Democrats that alienating young voters disillusioned with Biden's approach to the conflict could sway the election outcome and potentially pave the way for the return of former President Donald Trump.



Moreover, Macklemore's song criticizes the use of police force to suppress protests on college campuses, particularly condemning the actions of authorities at institutions like the University of California Los Angeles along with the University of Arizona. Instances of law enforcement employing rubber bullets and pepper balls against demonstrators have sparked outrage and raised questions about the handling of dissent on university grounds.

