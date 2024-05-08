American anti-doping leader claims cheating Chinese possibly to damage Paris Olympics

(MENAFN) Travis Tygart, the head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), has voiced apprehensions regarding the integrity of the upcoming Paris Olympics, citing alleged performance-enhancing drug use among Chinese athletes and perceived favoritism from anti-doping regulators. Tygart's remarks follow recent revelations of a doping scandal involving Chinese swimmers ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, as reported by the New York Times and German broadcaster ARD.



According to the investigation, 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for banned substances, only to be subsequently cleared by the Chinese Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA), which attributed the failed tests to contamination in a hotel kitchen. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accepted this explanation, allowing the athletes to compete. Tygart contends that WADA's leniency towards China reflects a bias that could undermine the credibility of the Paris Olympics.



In an interview with Politico, Tygart accused WADA of turning a blind eye to China's alleged cover-up and failing to enforce anti-doping regulations effectively. He asserted that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has cultivated a close relationship with China, influencing WADA's decision-making process and compromising the integrity of anti-doping efforts.



Tygart's concerns underscore broader apprehensions within the international sports community regarding the enforcement of anti-doping measures and the fairness of competition. As preparations for the Paris Olympics continue, the spotlight remains on ensuring transparency, accountability, and integrity in safeguarding the principles of clean sport and fair play.

