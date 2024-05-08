Surya Sharma Opens Up On Shooting For 'Undekhi 3' In Manali After 2023 Floods

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 8 (IANS) Actor Surya Sharma, who is set to reprise his role of Rinku Atwal in the upcoming 3rd season of streaming show 'Undekhi', has shared his experience of shooting for the show in Manali after the deluge of 2023.

The show is set in Manali. Behind the scenes, the production encountered many challenges including logistical challenges as the road from Mandi to Manali was damaged because of the floods.

Talking about the shoot, the actor said: "The roads from Mandi to Manali were severely damaged and impassable due to heavy rain, causing significant challenges for transportation, especially for heavy vehicles. Despite the conditions, the production team remained determined to fulfill their shooting commitments."

He further mentioned: "They ensured the safe transportation of not only all equipment, including lighting and costumes, but even arranged for the artistes to safely arrive at the location without hassles. Fortunately, having grown up in Himachal, I was familiar with alternative routes, enabling us to navigate to the location smoothly. Thanks to the efficient coordination of the production team, we reached the destination safely, and everything proceeded as per the plan."

'Undekhi 3' will drop on May 10 on Sony LIV.