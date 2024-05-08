US Embassy Spokesperson Speaks With President Elect Mulino

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Through a statement, the United States Embassy in Panama
reported that the
Secretary of State,
Antony J. Blinken,
held a telephone conversation Tuesday, May 7, with the
president-elect of Panama, José Raúl Mulino.
According to the embassy, Secretary Blinken and Mulino spoke about the importance of working together to manage the
immigration issue
in a safe and humane manner.
Secretary Blinken highlighted the United States' strong support for Panama's efforts to combat corruption and organized crime.
