US Embassy Spokesperson Speaks With President Elect Mulino

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Through a statement, the United States Embassy in Panama

reported that the

Secretary of State,

Antony J. Blinken,

held a telephone conversation Tuesday, May 7, with the

president-elect of Panama, José Raúl Mulino.

According to the embassy, Secretary Blinken and Mulino spoke about the importance of working together to manage the

immigration issue

in a safe and humane manner.

Secretary Blinken highlighted the United States' strong support for Panama's efforts to combat corruption and organized crime.



