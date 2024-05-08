Heeramandi: How Did Dogs Help Sanjay Leela Bhansali Relax On The Sets?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar premiered on Netflix on May 1. The cast includes Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Fardeen Khan. In an interview with IMDB, the performers discussed what it was like to make the show. Fardeen revealed that Bhansali had his assistants bring him pets to help him relax during filming.

During the chat with IMDB, Fardeen recalled“Whenever he was getting flustered, or wasn't getting what he wanted, or he was frustrated about something... To calm him down, the assistant directors would send these 25 dogs that Mr. Bhansali has, on the sets of Heeramandi and the minute they went on to set, he used to be calm.”

He said, "The minute they went onto the set, he used to be calm." Actor Aditi Rao Hydari also discussed Bhansali's fondness for dogs. "As a human being, his favourites are his four-legged babies," the actor explained, adding that his beloved dog is named 'Jaanu'.



When questioned about their secret abilities, Sharmin Segal claimed to be an excellent chef. Richa appeared astonished, so Sharmin provided an example.“I am a really good cook! What do you mean? That salad I was eating today in the morning, I made!” Richa teased, saying she only chopped vegetables, but Sharmin explained she made the dressing.

Sanjeeda Shaikh also mentioned a strange characteristic of Bhansali. She explained, "He changes kurtas 3-4 times a day and after every change, there is a new thought in his mind."



Previously, Hydari revealed that Bhansali stopped her from eating lunch on the set of 'Heeramandi' because she couldn't capture the intensity of her role correctly. She told Bollywood Hungama: "He offered everyone a lunch break but added, 'But you won't eat. Is this okay? I was like, 'Done'."



Several performers working with Sanjay have often said he is short-tempered. However, in a recent interview, Shekhar Suman stated that it does not matter because he is a perfectionist.



"How does it matter (if he's short-tempered)?" Shekhar questioned Siddharth Kannan. "He has the right to be. Why does he become angry? He's not crazy, but he is a perfectionist. You will constantly notice that perfectionists are short-tempered because they are frustrated with everyone else for not being on their level. I know a lot of folks who are legendary in their fields but also short-tempered. "K Asif, Mehboob Khan, and Raj Kapoor were all like this."



He went on, "It doesn't matter what they say about Bhansali. He has every reason to be outraged. In fact, given what we're receiving in return, I'd like him to be much angry. Take a look at what he's doing, not only for us but for future generations."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's career began as an assistant to Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He worked as an associate director on 'Parinda' (1989) and wrote and choreographed for '1942: A Love Story'. Chopra also remembered that Bhansali did a "terrible" job editing the trailer for '1942: A Love Story'.



The filmmaker made his directorial debut with 'Khamoshi: The Musical' and has since created other cinematic jewels, including 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', and 'Black'.

