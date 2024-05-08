'Game Of Thrones' Fame Ian Gelder Passes Away Due To Bile Duct Cancer Aged 74

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ian Gelder, known for his role as Kevan Lannister in 'Game of Thrones' passed away at 74 due to complications from bile duct cancer. His wife Ben Daniels confirmed his death via Instagram on Tuesday.

Ben Daniels post

Also read:

Mother's Day 2024: Movie marathon to workshop, 5 things to do at home with your mom

About Ian Gelder

Ian Gelder was a British actor and was recognized for his numerous stage and screen performances, including Mr. Dekker in 'Torchwood: Children of Earth' and Kevan Lannister in 'Game of Thrones'. In the television film Rumpole of the Bailey, he played the son of Rumpole's university lecturer. He also appeared in several other theatrical and film productions.



He played Mr Dekker in Torchwood: Children of Earth (2009) and Kevan Lannister in Game of Thrones (2011). After a three-year hiatus, Gelder returned to the HBO series Game of Thrones as Kevan Lannister in Seasons 5 and 6.

