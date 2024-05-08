Kaspersky reveals annual Financial Threat Report for 2023

(MENAFN) Kaspersky has recently unveiled its annual Financial Threat Report for the year 2023, offering an in-depth examination of the shifting landscape of financial cyber-threats. The comprehensive analysis provided by the report sheds light on the escalating challenges posed by various forms of digital financial fraud.



A notable revelation from the report is the substantial surge in mobile banking malware and cryptocurrency-related phishing activities, underscoring the escalating risks facing digital financial assets. Particularly concerning is the sharp uptick in attacks targeting mobile banking users, with a remarkable 32 percent increase observed among Android users compared to the previous year.



Among the array of threats identified, the prevalence of the banking Trojan Bian.h emerges prominently, comprising a staggering 22 percent of all attacks directed towards Android users. Geographically, regions such as Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan have witnessed a pronounced prevalence of banking Trojans, while Turkey leads in mobile banking malware assaults, affecting approximately 3 percent of its user base.



While the incidence of PC financial malware affecting users experienced a decline of 11 percent in 2023, certain malware families like Ramnit and Zbot persist as dominant threats, collectively targeting over 50 percent of affected users. Notably, consumers continue to bear the brunt of these attacks, accounting for a substantial 61.2 percent of all financial malware incidents.



The scourge of financial phishing remains unabated, constituting a significant threat landscape in 2023. Financial phishing attacks accounted for 27.32 percent of all phishing incidents targeting business users, while home users faced a comparable threat percentage of 30.68 percent. Notably, online retail platforms emerged as prime targets for financial phishing attempts, comprising 41.65 percent of all such endeavors.



Moreover, the report underscores the pervasive nature of PayPal phishing, which constituted a staggering 54.78 percent of all phishing pages aimed at users of electronic payment systems. Additionally, a concerning 16 percent year-on-year increase was observed in cryptocurrency phishing scams, with a total of 5.84 million detections recorded in 2023, compared to 5.04 million in the preceding year.

MENAFN08052024000045015839ID1108186912