Turkish President To Receive Azerbaijan's Ali Asadov

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive AzerbaijaniPrime Minister Ali Asadov today, Azernews reports.

The meeting will take place at the Presidential residence inAnkara.

As reported, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov embarked onan official visit to Türkiye on May 7. He will participate in theTurkiye-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Ankara today.

As a part of the visit, the prime minister of Azerbaijan willalso have a meeting with the Vice President of Türkiye, CevdetYilmaz.