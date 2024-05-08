Russia's Massive Strike Leaves Apartment Blocks In Ruins - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Civilian casualties are reported across Ukraine as Russian invaders once again launched a massive missile strike at the country overnight Wednesday.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

A total of 84 combat engagements were recorded along the frontlines, as per the morning update.

“The enemy launched a missile strike and 47 airstrikes, as well as 97 rocket volleys, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements,” the report reads.

Civilians were wounded across the country as a number of high-rise residential buildings and other civilian and energy infrastructure suffered destruction.

On May 7, airstrikes hit Dvorichanske, Synkivka (Kharkiv region), Novyi, Druzhba, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyne, Prohres, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Kostyantynivka, Paraskoviivka (Donetsk region), Komyshuvakha (Zaporizhzhia region), Chervonyi Mayak, Ivanivka, and Dniprovs'ke (Kherson region).

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of Russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy conducts subversive activities in order to prevent redeployment of Ukrainian troops to other axes. The enemy also increases the density of minefields along the state border. The Ukrainian Defense Forces prevented an infiltration of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the vicinity of Palna (Kharkiv region).

Kupiansk axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 16 attacks in the vicinities of Synkivka, Pishchane, and Berestove (Kharkiv region), and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk region).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three assaults in the vicinities of Nevske (Luhansk region) and Terny (Donetsk region).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 17 attacks near Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Novyi, and Andriivka (Donetsk region).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 27 attacks in the vicinities of Oleksandropil, Novo-oleksandrivka, Prohres, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, and Netailove (Donetsk region).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine (Donetsk region). With the air support, the invaders made 11 attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses in that area.

Orikhiv axis: the adversary launched six attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk region), Robotyne, and northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia region).

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro. On May 7, the enemy attempted three unsuccessful attacks at the positions of the Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, the Ukrainian forces continue to actively inflict losses on Russian manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy all along the line of contact.

On May 7, the Ukrainian Air Force and Missile Forces launched strikes on a 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar, a command post, a fuel depot, and five manpower clusters.