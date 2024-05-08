Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Shoot Down All Air Targets Near Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Defense Forces destroyed all the missiles that Russian troops used to attack Kyiv last night.

According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram .

“Another missile strike on peaceful cities of Ukraine and Kyiv in particular! Another proof for the entire civilized world today, on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, that evil has not disappeared! The fascists of our time - the Russians - continue to kill civilians,” wrote Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration .

According to him, the enemy used Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers to strike the capital. They came from different directions. The air alert in Kyiv lasted more than three hours.

All air targets in the capital's area were destroyed by air defense forces and means, Popko emphasized.

He added that, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage in the capital and thanked the Air Defense Forces for their excellent work, noting that the exact number and type of missiles will be reported by the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported, last night Russian aggressors launched cruise missiles, and an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine.