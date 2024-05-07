LS Polls: PM Modi To Campaign In Telangana, Andhra Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Telagana's Karimnagar on Wednesday before kick-starting the Lok Sabha poll campaign in the state.
After offering prayers, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Karimnagar at 10 a.m. followed by another in Warangal at 12 noon. From there, he will proceed to Andhra Pradesh to address a public meeting in Rajampet at 3:45 p.m. and hold a roadshow in Vijayawada at around 7 p.m.
Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:
* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra on Wednesday. In Uttar Pradesh, he will address public meetings in Lakhimpur Kheri at 12 noon, Hardoi at 1:30 p.m. and Kannauj at 2:45 p.m. From there, the Home Minister will go to Maharashtra to hold a rally in Jalna at 6 p.m.
* BJP President J.P. Nadda will attend the party's 'Panna Pramukh Conference' in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. From Bilaspur, the BJP chief will proceed to Mandi to address a public meeting at 2:30 p.m.
* Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will address a public meeting in Bihar's Matihani at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address public meetings in Akbarpur at 12:40 p.m., Farrukhabad at 2:25 p.m., and Shahjahanpur at 3:55 p.m.
*Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will attend several campaign programmes for her brother Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli on Wednesday.
* Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will hold election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi and Farrukhabad on Wednesday.
* BSP supremo Mayawati will hold a public meeting in Hardoi at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
