Earthquake Today: Arunachal Pradesh Hit By 3.1 Magnitude Quake

The north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh was hit by a 3.1 magnitude earthquake on the Ritcher scale on May 8, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), ANI reported quake was felt in the Lower Subansiri region of Arunachal Pradesh at 4:55 am today, the NSC added, it said.
This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited...
