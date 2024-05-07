FM, US Counterpart Discuss Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Washington, May 8 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday discussed efforts to stop the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the Israeli attack on Rafah.In a phone call, the two ministers discussed the attack by Israeli extremists on the Jordanian aid convoy heading to Gaza through the Beit Hanoun/Erez crossing, where Safadi urged the international community to condemn the attack as a heinous crime, and held Israel fully responsible for this crime.Blinken strongly condemned the violent attack by Israeli extremists on the convoy aimed at preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.He reiterated that the United States expects the Israeli government to take full and appropriate action to prevent such attacks on aid convoys and hold perpetrators accountable.Blinken recognized the Kingdom's leadership role in delivering critical humanitarian aid to Gaza.The two ministers also discussed efforts to reach a deal for an immediate ceasefire, release the hostages, and prevent the war from expanding regionally.They stressed the need for all efforts to succeed in the mediation efforts undertaken by Egypt, Qatar and the United States to finalize the exchange deal and reach a ceasefire.Safadi warned of the catastrophic consequences of Israel's attack on Rafah and the blocking of the entry of aid through the Rafah and Karem Abu Salem border crossings.The two ministers emphasized that the two countries will continue to work together to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza.