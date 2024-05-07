MFA Ukraine Informs OPCW Chief Of Russia's Systemic Violations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine briefed the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on Russia's systemic violations and the use of ammunition equipped with toxic chemicals against Ukrainian military personnel.

That's according to a report by MFA's press service following a conference meeting between First Deputy Minister Andrii Sybiha and OPCW Director General Fernando Arias, Ukrinform leared.

The OPCW head saw a report on systematic violations by Russia of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. The First Deputy Minister paid special attention to the use by the aggressor state of special ammunition equipped with toxic chemical substances against servicemen from the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

It was noted that Ukraine's authorities are taking all necessary measures, including

within the framework of pre-trial inquiries, to hold Russian perpetrators accountable.

Russia will definitely be held accountable for use ofweapons - MFA

In addition, Sybiha informed Arias about the ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of the Additional Agreement between Ukraine and the OPCW Technical Secretariat on privileges and immunities for technical assistance visits. In turn, the Agreement opens opportunities for organizing OPCW technical assistance visits to Ukraine.

The interlocutors discussed the current state and prospects for strengthening Ukraine's implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, including by improving Ukrainian legislation in the field of chemical safety.

Russia usedmunitions more than 440 times in April – AFU

The parties stated that Ukraine is a reliable and responsible member of the OPCW with a successful experience of membership in the OPCW Executive Council and is ready to make efforts to defend the goals and principles of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, including during its membership in the Executive Council in 2024-2026.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the issues related to strengthening Ukraine's institutional capabilities in order to ensure an appropriate response to threats posed by chemical weapons.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue active cooperation to establish all the facts of violations of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the use of such weapons in Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 2, the United States slammed Russia with more sanctions for violating the global ban on chemical weapons through the use of chlorpicrin against Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian Army's StratCom force noted that most often, the invaders employ K-51, RGR, and RG-V grenades containing CS, which is prohibited by paragraph 5 Article 1 of the Convention.

At the same time, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons stated that the information available to the organization on the possible use of chemical substances in Ukraine is insufficiently substantiated.