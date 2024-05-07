Indian legislator gets suspended from group due to ‘sex tapes’

(MENAFN) Prajwal Revanna, a prominent member of the Indian Parliament representing Karnataka, finds himself embroiled in controversy as his party, the Janata Dal (Secular), has suspended him over accusations of molesting women. The suspension, announced by the party on Tuesday, comes amidst mounting allegations against the politician, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.



The allegations against Revanna, aged 33, are grave, with claims of sexual assault spanning several years. It is reported that he allegedly recorded nearly 2,900 explicit videos, purportedly to blackmail his victims. These videos surfaced on social media platforms and messaging apps on April 26, just days before voting commenced in his constituency of Hassan.



The emergence of these videos has triggered a significant political upheaval, both within Karnataka and across the country, particularly due to Revanna's affiliation with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a political coalition led by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and actively supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Revanna has campaigned alongside Janata Dal leaders, further intensifying the scrutiny on his alleged misconduct.



Recently, a woman came forward to file a case against Revanna, accusing him of sexual misconduct and alleging repeated abuse between 2019 and 2022. Shockingly, she also implicated Revanna's father, HD Revanna, also a prominent politician from the same party, accusing him of sexual assault during instances when his wife was not present.



Amidst these allegations, reports suggest that Revanna fled to Germany following the circulation of the compromising videos. However, he has vehemently denied the accusations, filing a police complaint asserting that the videos are "morphed" and part of a concerted effort to tarnish his reputation and influence voters negatively.



The suspension of Revanna from his party underscores the gravity of the allegations against him and the intensifying scrutiny surrounding his conduct. As investigations proceed and legal proceedings unfold, the case has become emblematic of the broader societal conversation surrounding sexual misconduct and abuse of power within India's political landscape.

MENAFN07052024000045015687ID1108182734