(MENAFN) Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has voiced criticism against Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for allegedly ignoring direct warnings regarding the doomed outcome of Kiev's counteroffensive against Russian forces. In an interview with the Messaggero news outlet, Crosetto emphasized the importance of military superiority in determining the outcome of conflicts, cautioning that claims of truth or justice alone do not guarantee victory.



Crosetto disclosed that he had privately cautioned Kiev, both in international forums and during Zelensky's visit to Italy, about the potential failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive due to Russian military prowess. However, his warnings went unheeded by Ukrainian authorities.



The much-publicized counteroffensive launched by Kiev in the summer of 2023 ultimately ended in failure, with Ukrainian forces sustaining significant casualties and failing to make substantial territorial gains. Russia's Defense Ministry estimates reveal the extent of Ukrainian losses, further highlighting the inadequacy of the strategy.



In addition to critiquing Zelensky's handling of the conflict, Crosetto also commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to send troops to Ukraine under certain conditions. He cautioned against such actions, warning that they could escalate the conflict to a point of no return.



Furthermore, Crosetto criticized the effectiveness of Western sanctions on Russia, arguing that they reflect a failure to acknowledge global geopolitical shifts and a misguided sense of global dominance. His remarks underscore the complexities and challenges facing Western powers in their approach to the Ukraine conflict and broader international relations with Russia.

