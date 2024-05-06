Indian Visa For Malawi, Malia, Malta, Marshallese , Mauritius Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR MALAWIAN CITIZENS

India is one of the most appealing destinations in the world. Malawians planning to visit India will need a visa because the country is not on India's exemption list; however, Malawian citizens are eligible for an e-Visa, a less complicated type of visa launched by the Indian government in 2014. Malawians, as well as citizens of the other 169 countries, can apply. People from all over the world come to India for a variety of reasons, including business, travel, medical treatment, and conference attendance. Malawian citizens can obtain an e-visa to India for any purpose. e-Tourist visa: used when you need permission to enter India for tourist or visit purposes. If you choose this e-visa type, you can stay in India for up to 30 days after your arrival and only need to enter once. Malawi is one of the countries that will benefit from this straightforward and convenient procedure, which eliminates the need for frequent consular or embassy visits. Filling out the online e-Visa India application form takes up to 15 minutes and is completely electronic.







REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR MALAWI CITIZENS



A Valid passport valid for at least six months

Passport-style photo of the applicant

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the processing fee.

INDIAN VISA FOR MALIAN CITIZENS

As more than 150 nationalities have received the online version of India e-Visa application, citizens of Mali are also among these nationalities. The idea has become very popular after its implementation. The main point is that Malian travellers do not need to go to the Indian Embassy to get their visas. All you need is your smartphone with internet access.

Types of Indian eVisa for Mali Citizens



eTourist visa

eBusiness visa eMedical visa

What are the documents required?



Valid passport

Your digital picture?

Passport scan

Mode of payment

Business card copy and letter of invitation Letter from the medical institution in India

INDIAN VISA FOR MALTESE CITIZENS

In 2014, the Indian government decided to introduce a new type of visa known as an electronic visa (e-visa). Travelers from more than 169 countries, including Maltese citizens, can apply for an India e-visa. People from all over the world visit India for a variety of reasons, including business, tourism, medical treatment, and conference attendance. Maltese citizens can obtain an e-visa to India for any reason. Indian e-Tourist visa: used for tourism trips to India. This type of visa allows you to stay in India for up to 30 days from the date of arrival and cannot be extended or converted. Malta is among the countries that will benefit from this simple and convenient procedure, which eliminates the need for frequent consular or embassy visits. Filling out the online e-Visa India application form takes up to 15 minutes and is entirely electronic.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR MALTESE CITIZENS



A Valid passport valid for at least six months

Passport-style photo of the applicant

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the processing fee.

INDIAN VISA FOR MARSHALLESE CITIZENS

In 2014, the Indian government implemented the Electronic Travel Authorization system, which now allows tourists from 169 countries to apply for an Indian e-Visa. This online visa (e-Visa) to India allows visitors from the Marshall Islands and other countries to visit India for brief periods of time. Marshall residents have the opportunity to avail themselves of different categories of Indian e-Visas. The e-Tourist Visa is specifically tailored for Marshallese citizens who are either visiting their family or traveling within the Republic of India for a brief duration. With this visa, individuals can make a single trip to India and stay for a maximum of 30 days. Additionally, Marshall Islands nationals are eligible for Indian e-Visas for tourists, which allow them to stay in the country for longer periods of time. The duration of these visas is either 1 year or 5 years, but each stay is limited to 90 days. Marshall is one of the countries that will benefit from this simple and convenient procedure, which eliminates the need for regular consular or embassy visits. Filling out the online e-Visa India application form takes up to 15 minutes and is completely electronic.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR MARSHALLESE CITIZENS



A Valid passport valid for at least six months

Passport-style photo of the applicant

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the processing fee.

INDIAN VISA FOR MAURITIAN CITIZENS

Every year, international visitors choose India as one of the top Asian destinations. Because of the cultural, geological, and historical landmarks. The Indian government made available the e-Visa application form in 2017, making it simpler and faster than ever before.

The Indian e-Visa is available to more than 169 nationalities, including Mauritius residents. Mauritius citizens can apply for an eVisa to India to visit friends and family, conduct business, or receive short-term medical care. The Indian Tourist e-Visa is the most commonly obtained visa type, and it is issued to both tourists and those who want to visit friends and family in India. There are currently three types of India e-Tourist visas. The 30-day visa is a double-entry visa that is valid for one month from the issue date. In addition, India offers one-year and five-year e-tourist visas. These types of visas allow Mauritius visitors to stay in the country for longer periods of time, one year and five years, respectively, with each stay not exceeding three months. The Indian eVisa form can be completed in less than an hour; however, care must be taken to ensure that all details are filled out correctly, as errors can cause delays or rejection. Applicants are advised to request the visa four business days before departure.

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR MAURITIAN CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.