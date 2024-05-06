CSE New Uranium Stock Listing - Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The common shares of Global Uranium Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

Global Uranium Corp. (the“Company”) is a growth-oriented junior exploration company, purpose-built to explore for and develop mineral properties. The Company currently focuses on its material property, the Wing Lake Property, located in the Mudjatik Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada, an area known for uranium and base metal deposits. The Company also targets other mineral exploration opportunities in North America and may acquire interests in additional mineral projects of sufficient geological or economic merit.

Les actions ordinaires de Global Uranium Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.

Global Uranium Corp. (la (( Société ))) est une petite société d'exploration axée sur la croissance, spécialement conçue pour explorer et développer des propriétés minérales. La société se concentre actuellement sur sa propriété importante, la propriété Wing Lake, située dans le domaine Mudjatik du nord de la Saskatchewan, au Canada, une région connue pour ses gisements d'uranium et de métaux communs. La Société cible également d'autres opportunités d'exploration minière en Amérique du Nord et pourrait acquérir des participations dans d'autres projets miniers présentant une valeur géologique ou économique suffisante.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GURN. Please email: ...

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ...

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplementaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel a l'adresse: ...

