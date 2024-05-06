IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings' Whistling Gift To MTC Bus Conductors

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 6 (IANS) Through a special partnership with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Limited (MTC), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be providing 8000 quality metal whistles to bus conductors around the city, replacing the existing plastic ones.

"Chennai Super Kings is pleased to provide whistles to conductors of MTC buses. The whistle has always been integrally associated with CSK and Chennai. It's also a small step towards reduction in plastic usage as the metal whistles last long,” CSK Cricket Limited CEO KS Viswanathan said in a statement on Monday.

"Plenty of fans have already benefited from our special partnership with MTC this season, wherein fans with match tickets can travel free on buses on match days. We're glad to put smiles on the faces of the public and the bus conductors."

Fans with tickets for CSK home matches can travel in MTC buses (non A/C) at no additional cost from three hours prior to the start of the match, with the match tickets doubling up as the travel tickets.