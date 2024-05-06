Revenue of tourism in China’s Xinjiang surges around 34 percent in May Day holiday

(MENAFN) During the recently concluded May Day holiday, China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region implemented a range of travel programs aimed at attracting visitors, resulting in a notable surge in both tourist numbers and revenue. According to statistics released by the regional culture and tourism department, the northwestern region welcomed approximately 8.56 million domestic tourists over the five-day holiday period, representing a 6.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. This uptick in visitor arrivals underscores the growing popularity of Xinjiang as a tourist destination, fueled by its diverse and unique natural landscapes, as well as its rich historical and cultural heritage.



The tourism revenue generated during the holiday period was equally impressive, totaling nearly 8.1 billion yuan, equivalent to about 1.14 billion U.S. dollars. This figure reflects a significant year-on-year increase of 33.87 percent, highlighting the economic impact of the region's tourism initiatives. Xinjiang, which spans approximately one-sixth of China's total land area, offers visitors a plethora of attractions, including breathtaking natural scenery and a wealth of cultural sites.



In 2023, Xinjiang experienced a remarkable surge in tourism, with a record number of 265 million visitors flocking to the region, marking a staggering 117 percent year-on-year growth. This surge in tourist arrivals translated into substantial tourism revenue, totaling 296.7 billion yuan, representing a remarkable increase of 227 percent compared to the previous year. These figures underscore Xinjiang's growing prominence as a key player in China's tourism industry, as well as its potential for continued growth and development in the years to come.

