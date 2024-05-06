Slovakia's Premier reminds Macron that Ukraine is not NATO member

(MENAFN) Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has reiterated Ukraine's non-membership status in NATO, emphasizing that the alliance lacks justification to deploy troops to the country. Fico's remarks come in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statements, where he did not rule out the possibility of sending soldiers to Ukraine, contingent upon certain conditions.



In a speech to the Slovak parliament, Fico condemned Macron's remarks, asserting that Ukraine's non-membership status in NATO precludes any mandate for the bloc to intervene militarily. Fico emphasized that Macron's statements do not represent the consensus of the entire NATO alliance and should be considered as France's own perspective.



Furthermore, Fico underscored Slovakia's stance of non-involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, reaffirming that Slovak soldiers will not be deployed beyond the Slovak-Ukrainian border under any circumstances. His remarks reflect a commitment to maintaining Slovakia's neutrality and avoiding entanglement in external conflicts.



Fico's stance finds support from other European leaders, including British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who have echoed similar sentiments regarding the potential risks of NATO troop deployment to Ukraine. Cameron warned against the dangerous escalation that such a move could entail, while Szijjarto cautioned against actions that could precipitate a broader conflict.



Overall, Fico's remarks underscore the complexities surrounding NATO's potential involvement in Ukraine and highlight the divergent perspectives among European leaders on this issue. As tensions persist in the region, the debate over the appropriate response to the conflict in Ukraine continues to evolve, with considerations of neutrality, sovereignty, and regional stability at the forefront of diplomatic discourse.

