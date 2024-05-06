UN selects UAE as member of Statistical Committee for 2025-2028 session

(MENAFN) The United Nations has bestowed upon the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a significant honor by selecting it as a member of the Statistical Committee, marking the first time the nation has attained membership in this esteemed body since its establishment in 1946. This prestigious recognition underscores the UAE's growing stature on the international stage and highlights its commitment to contributing meaningfully to global initiatives.



The UAE's inclusion in the United Nations Statistical Commission serves as a testament to its dedication to advancing statistical methodologies and fostering international cooperation in data analysis. As a member of this influential committee, the UAE aims to leverage its advanced statistical models to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of global statistical analyses. Moreover, the country sees its membership as an opportunity to showcase its innovative approaches to data management and exchange, thus enriching the international statistical community.



Comprising 24 countries elected by the United Nations Economic and Social Council, the Statistical Commission represents the apex of the global statistical system. Tasked with overseeing international statistical activities, developing standards, and monitoring their implementation at national and international levels, the commission plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of statistical practices worldwide.



Hanan Mansour Ahli, Director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, emphasized the UAE's commitment to leveraging technology and digital solutions to enhance its statistical capabilities. Through the strategic deployment of artificial intelligence techniques and innovative methodologies, the UAE's statistical system has evolved beyond mere data collection, emerging as a robust framework supporting strategic planning and proactive solutions to anticipated challenges. By adopting a scientific and practical approach to data analysis, the UAE is poised to contribute significantly to global efforts aimed at addressing pressing socio-economic issues.

