Families Of Lalu Prasad, Shibu Soren Looted The Country: Samrat Choudhary

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna May 6 (IANS) After separate teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized around Rs 25 crore in cash from the house of a PA to a Cabinet minister in Jharkhand, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, alleged that the families of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Shibu Soren have looted the country.

The cash was seized from the house of a domestic help of Sanjiv Lal, the personal assistant to Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday launched a series of raids across multiple locations in Ranchi, leading to the seizure of Rs 25 crore unaccounted cash.

Responding to the ED action, Chaudhary said, "They are all robbers. Be it Lalu Prasad Yadav's family in Bihar or Shibu Soren's family in Jharkhand, all of them have looted the country. They will feel the pain when the government takes action against them."