Sharjah Chamber to dispatch trade mission to India on May 5

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre (SEDC), is set to embark on a trade mission to India on the 5th of May, as part of its commitment to support and facilitate the exploration of investment opportunities available for both sides.

The mission will delve into prospects for promoting cooperation and coordination between the business communities of Sharjah and India. This paves the way to catalyze increased momentum in fostering robust communication between investors in both countries and boost Sharjah’s industrial and commercial exports.

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, will lead the delegation, accompanied by several officials from the Chamber, including HE Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the SCCI Board of Directors, and HE Ziyad Mohmoud Khairalla, Board Member Honorary Treasure at SCCI.

Other officials joining the delegation include Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Jamal Saeed Buzangal, Director of the Media Department at SCCI; Marwan Salem Al Muhairi, Head of Exhibitions at the Sharjah Exports Development Centre )SEDC(, and Sultan Abdullah Al Ali, Head of the Investor Services Department at SCCI, as well as contingent of leading officials and heads of major private industrial and commercial companies in the emirate of Sharjah.

Scheduled from May 5th to May 10th, the mission’s agenda is packed with a series of meetings with entrepreneurs and businessmen in both Chennai and Mumbai cities, in addition to site visits to key establishments and companies representing the business community therein.

The high-profile delegation will also set up business forums and symposiums, bringing together investors, officials, and business leaders from chambers of commerce and industry.

These business gatherings will inject more impetus into Sharjah-India trade relations, facilitating additional forthcoming meetings uniting entrepreneurs and investors from both business communities. This will contribute to increasing investment, fostering partnerships, and bolstering the robust economic relations between the two nations, which are currently experiencing notable growth.

During these business forums and meetings, the SEDC delegation will showcase the investment prospects and benefits available in Sharjah, highlighting the exclusive incentives and investment facilitation extended by the emirate to Indian investors and businesses that seek to join the myriad of foreign firms establishing their ventures from Sharjah.

Furthermore, the mission will put the spotlight on the offerings presented by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce through business councils, ensuring insight into new investment opportunities across diverse sectors.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi emphasised that the Sharjah Chamber's trade mission to India underscores its commitment to bolstering economic and commercial relations between Sharjah and India.

He noted that the Chamber seeks to showcase the diverse opportunities that continually attract Indian companies to invest in the emirate. This is attributed to the facilitations and supportive governmental initiatives the SCCI offers for foreign investors, besides its capacity to connect the business community in Sharjah with its Indian counterpart.

For his part, Marwan Salem Al Muhairi affirmed that the strong economic partnership between Sharjah and India is an important exemplar of fruitful and productive cooperation.

He elucidated that economic and trade collaboration between both sides is witnessing significant growth, and this is attributed to the trade missions spearheaded by the Sharjah Chamber through the Sharjah Exports Development Centre. This demonstrates the Chamber’s commitment to enhancing areas of cooperation and building sustainable partnerships with the Indian business community.

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry incorporates the Indian Business and Professional Council, with an estimated 18,500 Indian companies currently operating in the emirate, according to SCCI’s members. This reflects the ongoing efforts exerted by Sharjah business sectors to attract new Indian investments.





