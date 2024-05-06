France Deploys Combat Forces To Ukraine's Frontlines

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Foreign media have reported the deployment of French forces in one of the conflict zones in Ukraine, with their number reaching up to 100 individuals.

According to a recent report by the Asia Times, approximately 100 soldiers from the French Task Force HUN/GUER 3 have been deployed as France's first group of troops to Ukraine.

According to the media report, this number of newly deployed soldiers is just the first group out of around 1,500 soldiers of the French Task Force HUN/GUER 3 who are expected to go to Ukraine in subsequent stages.

These forces are the first group of Western soldiers to go to Ukraine after Russia's military invasion, aiming to prevent further advances by Moscow alongside their Ukrainian counterparts.

They are stationed in a conflict zone known as“Slovyansk,” which is a part of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine and has been targeted several times by Russian attacks during the conflicts, remaining a war zone.

French President Macron did not rule out NATO sending European troops to Ukraine, drawing criticism from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as“very dangerous.” Groups in France, Hungary, Italy, the UK, and Slovakia also condemned the statement.

Russia had previously warned Western countries that any intervention in the Ukrainian conflict would be met with Moscow's reaction.

