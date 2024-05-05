UK Envoy Visits Umm El-Jimal City

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Northeastern Badia, May 5 (Petra) -- UK Ambassador to Jordan, Philip Hall, visited the Umm el-Jimal archaeological site, northern Jordan, on Sunday.Mayor of Umm el-Jimal, Hassan Ruhayba, briefed the ambassador on the city's archaeological heritage andtourist sites, noting that Umm el-Jimal municipality, in cooperation with all stakeholders and relevant ministries, has completed the nomination of this site for the UNESCO's World Heritage List.In turn, Hall expressed his readiness to support Umm el-Jimal due to its historical, archaeological, and tourism sites, which made it an attractive area for the tourism movement.At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Hall was briefed on the museum, tourist sites, and the history of this ancient city.