French President Urges Netanyahu To Complete Negotiations, Opposes Rafah Attack

Amman, May 5 (Petra) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "complete" negotiations with Hamas to reach a truce in the Gaza Strip.According to AFP, citing a statement released by the Elysee Palace, the French presidency indicated that Macron "urged" Netanyahu "in a telephone call" to "complete negotiations that could lead to the release of detainees and the protection of civilians through a ceasefire and regional de-escalation."The statement emphasized that France fully supports the ongoing mediation efforts.Macron reiterated his "firm opposition to a possible Israeli attack on Rafah and the urgent need to ensure the entry of large quantities of humanitarian aid through all crossings into the Gaza Strip," the statement said.