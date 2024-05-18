Shiprocket Launches Growth Academy To Support E-Commerce Sellers

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 18 (KNN)

In a move to bolster the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the burgeoning e-commerce sector, Shiprocket, a leading e-commerce enablement platform, has unveiled the Shiprocket Growth Academy.

This initiative aims to enhance the skills and knowledge of online sellers, empowering them to navigate the dynamic digital commerce landscape more effectively.

The academy's objective is ambitious – to upskill 100,000 merchants within the next 2-3 years, thereby boosting their contribution to the nation's GDP.

This endeavor gains significance as India's e-commerce market is projected to reach a staggering USD 300 billion by 2030, positioning the country as the world's second-largest e-commerce market by 2034.

Saahil Goel, Managing Director and CEO, Shiprocket, emphasised the academy's comprehensive approach, designed on four key pillars: learning, community, consultancy, and analytics.

"To actualise the 'Viksit Bharat' vision of 2047, fostering inclusive economic participation, it is crucial to democratise e-commerce for MSMEs and equip them with the necessary skill sets," Goel stated.

The academy's curriculum encompasses a wide range of topics, including establishing and scaling direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses, effective marketing strategies, brand building, and achieving product-market fit.

Through courses, tutorials, webinars, podcasts, and expert-led masterclasses facilitated by Shiprocket's leadership team, the platform aims to upskill e-commerce enthusiasts in the competitive online business landscape.

Furthermore, Shiprocket has partnered with digital marketing agencies to provide consultation calls, guiding sellers in optimising their performance marketing campaigns and driving sales.

Goel underscored the importance of continuous upskilling initiatives for MSMEs, given the highly competitive nature of the e-commerce sector.

"Upskilling allows MSMEs to reach a broader audience, effectively market their products, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional customer service – all crucial factors for differentiation and success," he explained.

Emphasising the role of learning and development in the MSME ecosystem, Goel stated that it equips sellers with the ability to interpret data more effectively, enabling them to make data-driven decisions, anticipate demand and supply fluctuations, and craft targeted marketing campaigns.

"A personalised approach ultimately creates a more satisfying customer experience, fostering brand loyalty and driving repeat sales," he added.

Shiprocket, launched in 2017, provides a technology stack that integrates retailers' shopping websites with major e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, and Zoho, enabling them to manage orders, print shipping labels, and access multi-carrier shipping solutions across more than 24,000 pin codes in India and 220 countries and territories worldwide.

(KNN Bureau)