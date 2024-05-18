Swiss Interior Minister Visits Cannes Film Festival

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider left the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday after three days of intensive dialogue, meetings and film screenings. This year's edition was“a very special one” for Switzerland, said Baume-Schneider during her visit.

Switzerland is the“Country of Honour” of the Marché du Film, the largest international film market in the world, at this year's 77th edition of the film festival.“As Country of Honour of the Marché du Film, our country has the opportunity to present the full diversity of its filmmaking. Swiss film is a success and we are proud of it,” wrote Baume-Schneider on the online platform X, formerly Twitter.

+The Swiss film harvest for 2024: taking stock of migration and the right to protest

The Swiss Interior Minister walked the red carpet in Cannes on Thursday evening with a ten-person delegation, but her trip to the Côte d'Azur was not just about climbing the stairs to the Palais des Festivals. Cannes is“a place of culture and relaxation, but also a place where work is extremely intense,” Baume-Schneider told the news agency Keystone-SDA.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



