Goa CM Hits Back At Shashi Tharoor, Says People Of Goa Are 'My Astrologer'

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, May 6 (IANS) Days after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor "suggested" Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to change his astrologer, the latter said that he said that the people of the state are his astrologer.

Speaking to reporters at Dabolim airport on Thursday, Tharoor said, "He (Sawant) needs to change his astrologer. We have seen a very positive trend among the public in the first couple of phases. The public is increasingly disenchanted with the BJP government at the Centre." The Congress MP had made the remarks while reacting to Chief Minister Sawant's earlier statement that the BJP "will rule the state and at the Centre for the next 50 years and hence the dream of Rahul Gandhi to become Prime Minister would never come true".

The Chief Minister on Sunday said, "I don't need an astrologer. The people of Goa, my voters, are my astrologers. We work for them and they vote for us. We don't go to astrologer."

"Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor must be visiting astrologers. An astrologer must have told him (Rahul Gandhi) that he will win from Amethi (in 2019). But he lost. Now he must have changed the astrologer... and now the astrologer told him that he will get defeated (from Wayanad) so he has (also) filed candidature from Raebareli," Sawant added.