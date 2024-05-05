Bengaluru Court Sends HD Revanna To SIT Custody Till May 8 - Five Updates In Prajwal Revanna Sexual Abuse Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice for Prajwal Revanna on Sunday as his father was remanded in SIT custody till May 8. The JD(S) leaders have been arrested in connection with a sexual abuse case - sparking a massive political row amid the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress party kept up the attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter, asking him to break his 'silence' on the issue in which the BJP's alliance party leader is accused.



