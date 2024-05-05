KAFD Supports 10 Projects To Serve Jordan's Political Modernization

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) - King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) announced on Sunday provision of financial assistance to implement 10 political projects through "Tamkeen ("Empowerment" in English) Project to strengthen and serve the Kingdom's political modernization project, in partnership with civil society institutions.According to a KAFD statement, Tamkeen received a total of 102 applications, of which 31 qualified for the interview stage, ahead of announcing the ten winning projects.The winning projects target multiple main areas, primarily partisan alliances in Jordan and parties' capability to use digital media and produce content that contributes to define their goals, the statement said.The KAFD stated that these projects also aim to provide the necessary skills to women in Jordan's universities to lead and contribute to decision-making processes and also enable them to engage "effectively" in partisan work.Additionally, empowerment of Jordanian youth to "actively" participate in political life and activate their role in the upcoming parliamentary elections are main themes to win assistance, KAFD said.The fund indicated that the competition aims to empower women leaders, who wish to run for elections in gaining support in the Kingdom's three regions.To ensure transparency, the KAFD said a technical committee picked the winning projects after examining and assessing them according to established conditions and standards.