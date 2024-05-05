Sex Video Victim Kidnap Case: JD-S Leader Revanna Sent To SIT Custody Till May 8, Helpline For Victims Launched

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 6 (IANS) A Karnataka court on Sunday sent JD-S lawmaker H.D. Revanna, the son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, to the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) till May 8 in the sex video scandal involving his son JD-S MP and NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna.

The SIT produced Revanna before the 17th Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar B. Kattimani at his residence in Koramangala locality of Bengaluru as per procedure and sought five days custody. It made a submission mentioning 15 points explaining why he needed to be questioned by them.

Revanna was arrested on Saturday evening in connection with the kidnap case of one of the victims of the sex video scandal involving his son.

As counsel for the SIT sought his custody considering the seriousness of the case, Revanna's lawyer Muthy D. Naik accused the SIT of torturing his client who is facing health issues.

The magistrate allowed Revanna to meet his advocate for one hour and also directed the SIT to ensure good food arrangements for him.

Meanwhile, the SIT has established a helpline for the victims of the sex video scandal.

It said that its probe has revealed that there are many more victims and if the victims and informants need legal protection and assistance, they can contact it at the helpline (6360938947).

Karnataka Police registered an FIR against Revanna in connection with the kidnapping of the woman, believed to be one of the victims of the sex video scandal involving his son, on Friday after the woman's son had registered a missing complaint, accusing him.

His relative Satish Babu was named the second accused in the FIR, and arrested from Mysuru district on Friday.

The woman's son alleged that his mother went missing after the surfacing of a purported sex video in which Revanna could be seen sexually assaulting her. He also alleged that his mother was locked up in an undisclosed location, as he pleaded with the police to initiate legal action against Revanna and Satish Babu.

Prajwal Revanna, the sitting JD-S MP from Hassan, has reportedly fled from the country.