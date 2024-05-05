Maxus T60 Available Now At Auto Class Cars Showroom

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Maxus T60 is the first Pick-up with an automatic transition in Qatar. Distinguished with its design, interior and high performance, the T60 is the ideal choice for individuals and corporates.

It is available now at Auto Class Cars showroom on Slawa Road in two options 4X2 and 4x4 drive, to meet the needs of the customers.

The Maxus T60 is a pickup truck produced by Chinese automaker Maxus since November 2016. The T60 takes design inspiration from the strength, power, and grace of that of a“bull” in western mythology. It proved its capabilities on winding roads, washboard roads as well as mountain climbing, during which it displayed excellent performance in comparison to other pickups in its category.

In the interior, the new Maxus T 60 is distinguished with its higher quality Fabric seats that makes the cabin more appealing. Besides, it is equipped with state-of-the-art technology features including 7-inch Display screen with multifunction such as Radio, MP5, Mirror Link, Bluetooth, and USB. The features are complemented by Multi-function Steering, Tough start engine button, Review camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Anti-Glare Rearview Mirror, Reminder system for driver and monitoring system. For more comfort in the first and second row of seats, the Auto AC and Second row A/C vent gives maximum comfort to all passengers.

In terms of safety, the new T 60 added airbags to the sides so all passengers are always well protected. The new 6-automotic transmission Maxus T60 is powered by NLE 2.0 Turbo engine featuring 165 kw of power and maximum 360 NM of torque.

The Maxus T60 is also available with other transmission and engine options. The manual transmission T6 is powered by a 2.4 litre Inline 4 naturally aspirated petrol with 136 horsepower and 5-speed manual. The T60 is excellent in dynamic performance, equipped with advanced 2.8T VM turbo diesel engines, featuring 110 KW of power and a maximum 360 NM of torque. Its drag capacity of 1. tons can help vehicles out of The Maxus T60 became the first Chinese Manufactured Utility to score 5 Stars on the ANCAP rating making it one of the softest cars in its category. With top scores in all segments, the ANCAP report shows the Maxus T60 scored high grades in all tests with overall Score 35.46 out of 37.

The new 6-Automoatic transmission Maxus T60 and the full range of the Pick-up are available now at Auto Class Showroom on Salwa road.