Foreign Minister, Dutch Counterpart Discuss Ceasefire, Aid Flow Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday met with Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot in Amsterdam over efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire, stop the Israeli attack on Rafah, provide adequate aid into the Gaza Strip, and prevent the war from spreading regionally.

Safadi underscored the imperative for a coordinated international response to end the humanitarian crisis, calling for unhindered operations of UN organisations to receive and distribute assistance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The foreign minister also highlighted the need for collective efforts to establish a just and comprehensive resolution to the conflict, advocating for the two-state solution as the only path to lasting peace and stability.

The two ministers reaffirmed their continued cooperation and consultation in pursuit of a ceasefire, humanitarian relief, and a just and comprehensive peace.

Safadi also commended the Netherlands' supportive stance towards a two-state solution and underscored the importance of the ongoing cooperation between the two nations in providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Safadi and Slot also reviewed the "deep-rooted" relations between Amman and Amsterdam, expressing their mutual aspiration to strengthen ties across various sectors.



