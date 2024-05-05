Punjab CM Campaigns In Kharar For Anandpur Sahib Candidate

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 5 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday campaigned for his AAP's Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha candidate Malvinder Singh Kang in Kharar town near here.

Mann took out a roadshow where he was accompanied by Kang and MLAs of Anandpur Sahib constituency -- Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan and Charanjit Singh.

Addressing the gathering, he said he "is so happy to witness the enthusiasm of the people of the holy land of Sri Anandpur Sahib and it looks like the mandate of the people is already obvious, just the formal announcement is pending".

Mann said: "I never shy away from hard work, after they (BJP) put Arvind Kejriwal in jail, my work and responsibilities are doubled. But I have you people, you've got our (AAP's) back and those who have the support of Punjabis can never fail."

The Chief Minister said he gave 43,000 government jobs, free electricity to everyone, canal water to every field - even to tail-ends, more than 850 Aam Aadmi clinics, 13 schools of eminence and electricity to the farmers during the day, and all that in just two years.