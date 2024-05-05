Paris Event Commemorates Heydar Aliyev's Birth Anniversary: Tribute To Azerbaijani Legacy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

The Cultural Center of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Paris was ahub of commemoration as the France-Azerbaijan Dialogue Association(ADFA), with the backing of the State Committee for Work withDiaspora, organized an event marking the anniversary of theNational Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth, Azernews reports.

Representatives from the arts, local community, and Azerbaijanidiaspora congregated at the gathering, highlighted by AmbassadorLeyla Abdullayeva's tribute to Heydar Aliyev's monumentalcontributions to Azerbaijan's independence and development. Thediplomat lauded Aliyev's visionary policies spanning political,economic, military, and social spheres, spanning from the Sovietera to the nation's independence.

The evening unfolded with a poignant concert, honoring thememory of the National Leader. Young talents, flutist AgarahimGuliyev and pianist Eldeniz Alekbarzade, both alumni of theprestigious "Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris Alfred Cortot" andlaureates of the "Golden Key" international music competition,enchanted the audience with compositions by European andAzerbaijani maestros. From the melodies of Felix Mendelssohn,Gabriel Faure, and Robert Schuman to the resonant works ofAzerbaijani luminaries Gara Garayev and Fikret Amirov, the concertbridged cultures through music.

Adding to the cultural tapestry, an exhibition titled "Breath ofSpring," featuring the creations of Honored Artist of AzerbaijanAsmar Narimanbeyova, graced the event, offering a visualcelebration of artistry and heritage.