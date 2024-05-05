Injury Toll In Russian Airstrike On Kharkiv Climbs To Ten - Governor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured in a Russian airstrike on Kharkiv has increased to ten.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The victims of the strikes in the center of Kharkiv continue to seek medical help. Medics are currently providing assistance to ten victims at two addresses of hits. The data is being updated," the post said.

According to Syniehubov, the Russians hit a residential area.

"Households were damaged. Blast waves broke windows. Apartment buildings and cars were damaged," he said.

On May 5 at around 14:15, Russian troops struck the central part of Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure in the Shevchenkivskyi district. As of 15:15, five people were known to have been injured.

According to preliminary data, the Russians used aerial bombs in the attack.