JAF Conducts 5 More Aid Airdrops Into Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) - Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army on Sunday carried out 5 more airdrops of humanitarian and food aid into a number of sites in the northern Gaza Strip.The airdrops delivered relief and humanitarian aid to support people in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing Israeli war on the strip.An aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), an Egyptian aircraft, two U.S. aircrafts and a German aircraft participated in the airdrop operation.In a statement, JAF affirmed its continued effort to send air-borne humanitarian and medical aid from Marka Airport to Al-Arish International Airport, or through airdrops into Gaza, or ground aid convoys to help Gaza people overcome the difficult conditions and embody spirit of cooperation and solidarity between the two brotherly peoples.To date, the JAF conducted a total of 92 airdrops since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and 231 joint airdrops in cooperation with Arab and foreign countries.