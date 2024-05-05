Vegetation Cover of Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Contributes to Environmental Wellness and Improved Air Quality

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) A remarkable expansion in the vegetation cover of the ITBA space since 2018



Riyadh, 5th May 2024: The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority (ITBA) revealed a growth rate in the vegetation cover over the past years, as the reserve’s plants flourished since last spring. The growing vegetation is evidenced by scientific research and field studies, as well as specialized studies on air quality and the severity of sandstorms in many central areas in the Kingdom.



The reserve eco-balance restoration, improving air quality, and the subsequent improvements onset a model for the positive impact of plantation projects on environmental protection, eco-balance restoration, improving air quality, and subsequent improvements in public health and quality of life.



ITBA has planted more than 600,000 trees through desert plantation projects, which is in line with the national goals of the Saudi Green Initiative, which aims to plant more than 600 million trees by 2030.



The reserve is dedicated to protecting wildlife, restoring ecological balance, and reviving the vegetation cover. Such efforts have resulted in an increase in the vegetation cover share in the reserve’s total space area to 8.5% in 2024 after registering 1.4% in 2018, reflecting the efficacy of tree planting initiatives and projects, including spreading seeds in valleys and water harvesting areas.





These results have been accurately based on sound scientific research methodologies and accredited academic standards to study the development of vegetation cover across the reserve. This was achieved through reading the normalized difference vegetation index (NDVI), using geographical data systems, remote sensing technologies, and statistical analysis of satellite data and imagery.



In addition, the reserve’s development authority deploys drones to enhance environmental protection, prevent violations, and apply the rules preventing tree cutting and regulating grazing, hunting, and camping activities within the reserve. This makes the reserve a unique destination for ecotourism, especially during spring and winter.



It is worth noting that the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve is home to more than 180 types of plants, belonging to 38 species that represent 7.5% of the total plant species in the Kingdom.



