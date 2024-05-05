Bloomberg Television Rebrands Flagship Morning Show in the Middle East and Africa

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, 2 May 2024 - Bloomberg Television announced today the rebrand of its flagship morning show to become "Bloomberg Horizons Middle East and Africa," formerly known as "Daybreak Middle East and Africa." The change reflects a renewed focus and commitment to covering one of the world's fastest-growing regions.



Airing every Monday to Friday from 8am UAE, the show will be anchored by Bloomberg TV anchor Joumanna Bercetche from Dubai, with regular contributions from Jennifer Zabasajja from Johannesburg. The show will be produced by Executive Producer Brad Hodson, from a newly designed studio in Dubai. All changes will be effective on May 6.



"Bloomberg Horizons Middle East and Africa" will provide audiences with a daily spotlight on the fast paced growth and major deals happening across the Middle East and Africa. Programming will link the market drivers from overnight in the US and across Asia into the region's trading day, offering in-depth analysis of leading business, energy and geopolitical stories shaping decision-makers from the region.



Yoko Shimizu, Head of EMEA TV at Bloomberg, said, “With Bloomberg Horizons Middle East & Africa, we are enhancing the way we connect with our audiences. We want to provide viewers with insightful, context-rich coverage that connects regional developments to global markets. Joumanna and Brad are perfectly placed to lead our reporting efforts."

The show will be streamed live on Bloombergand available to Bloomberg Terminal subscribers globally via the {TV } function, with Broadcast Television available locally on OSN, eLIFE and beIN.





