JPMC, Iraqi Delegation Discuss Cooperation In Phosphate Fertilizer Industry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) -Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) Mohammad Thneibat, and the Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals, Dr. Khaled Battal Al-Najm, discussed cooperation and coordination mechanisms to enhance joint partnership opportunities in the field of phosphate fertilizer industry.During the visit made by the Iraqi delegation to the JPMC, the two sides stressed the "depth of historic" Jordanian-Iraqi relations in all fields, and their current "great" development in the areas of economic cooperation to serve common interests, stressing importance of developing and strengthening them, according to a JPMC statement.To date, Thneibat said the JPMC made "remarkable" steps in the field of phosphate fertilizer manufacturing and realized "advanced" achievements in using modern technology, and now has "accumulated" expertise in mining sector and phosphate fertilizer industry.Additionally, Thneibat expressed the company's readiness to harness its "accumulated and rich" expertise in phosphate fertilizer industry to support Iraqi side, launch joint "fruitful" partnerships, based on the the two countries' available investment priviliges and provide Iraq with its needs of Jordanian phosphate fertilizers.Bilateral cooperation and launch of joint investments in the phosphate fertilizer industry would constitute an addition to the two countries' "distinguished" relations to exchange "promising" investment opportunities and strengthen their presence in global markets, Thneibat pointed out.Thneibat also affirmed the company's plans and operations focus on manufacturing industries for their importance in creating Jordanian investment projects that create job opportunities.