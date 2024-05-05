Baku Hosts Zone Stage Of Shahin Military-Sports Game

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

On 5 May, the Military High School, named after JamshidNakhchivanski, hosted the zone stage of the military-sports game"Shahin" in Baku, Azernews reports citing theMinistry of Defense.

The event drew participants from various ministries, includingDefense, Youth and Sports, Emergency Situations, Science andEducation, and the State Service for Mobilization andConscription.

Representatives from districts such as Yasamal, Khazar,Surakhani, Sabunchu, Garadag, Nizami, Nasimi, Narimanov, Binagadi,Sabail, Khatai, and Pirallahi were also in attendance, officers from the military high school and judges ofthe "Shahin" military sports game participated in the event.

The proceedings commenced with a moment of silence to honor thememory of the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, and themartyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation's freedom. Thissolemn tribute was followed by the stirring rendition of theNational Anthem, performed by a military orchestra.

Addressing the audience, speakers extended their best wishes tothe participating teams, emphasizing the primary objective of the"Shahin" military-sports game: to enhance the physical fitness ofstudents and prepare conscripted youth for military service. Theyhighlighted the invaluable role of military sports in instillingpatriotism among teenagers and young adults.

Following the formalities, cadets and students from the militaryhigh school marched past the tribune, accompanied by a stirringperformance by the military band.

A total of 12 teams competed in a series of challenges,including line-up drills, physical exercises, civil-defensetraining, and obstacle courses.

At the end of the competition, winners were presented withdiplomas and trophies in recognition of their achievements.

The winner of the zonal stage of the "Shahin" military-sportsgames for the city of Baku qualified for the republican finalstage, which will be held in "Youth Capital" Lankaran in June.