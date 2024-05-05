UN relief chief denounces murder of 2 red cross drivers in Sudan’s South Darfur

(MENAFN) The fatal shooting of two ICRC drivers in Sudan's South Darfur region was condemned by the UN relief chief on Friday as unconscionable. Unidentified gunmen attacked the ICRC convoy, resulting in the deaths of the drivers and injuries to three other ICRC staff members.



In a social media post, UN Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths labeled the incident as another tragic day for the humanitarian community in Sudan. He emphasized that humanitarian workers should never be targeted, and called for the protection of those who risk their lives to assist others.



Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, reported that a UN Refugee Agency team reached the Omdurman section of Khartoum for the first time since the Sudan conflict began over a year ago. During their two-day mission, the team observed extensive destruction in the city and met with displaced families who shared their struggles with accessing food, shelter, medicines, and education for their children amidst soaring prices.



"Our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warn that each day the conflict in Sudan continues, humanitarian needs increase," he stated.



Haq noted that the secretary-general's personal envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, remains engaged in discussions with the conflicting factions in Sudan, urging them to reduce tensions.



"Lamamra called on the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese authorities to refrain from fighting in El Fasher (capital of North Darfur State) and stressed that an attack on the city would likely have devastating consequences for the civilian population," the deputy representative pointed out.

