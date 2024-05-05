Cuba to implement visa-free policy for Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports

(MENAFN) During the 42nd Cuban International Tourism Fair (FITCuba 2024), Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia revealed on Saturday that the Cuban government will implement a visa-free policy for Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports, effective from this month onwards. This significant decision, announced at the event hosted in the picturesque seaside locale of Cayo Coco in the province of Ciego de Avila, marks a notable shift in Cuba's visa requirements for Chinese travelers.



The move comes amid Cuba's ongoing efforts to attract more visitors and boost its tourism sector, which has seen a resurgence in recent years. According to data from the Cuban Ministry of Tourism, as of April 26, the country has already welcomed over 1 million international tourists in 2024. This steady influx of tourists underscores the appeal of Cuba as a destination renowned for its vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, and rich history.



With the visa-free policy for Chinese citizens, Cuba aims to further diversify its tourism base and strengthen ties with China, one of the world's leading outbound tourism markets. By facilitating easier access for Chinese travelers, the Cuban government hopes to capitalize on the growing interest in exploring Cuba's unique offerings, from its pristine beaches to its UNESCO World Heritage sites and vibrant urban centers.



Looking ahead, the Cuban government has set ambitious targets for tourism arrivals in 2024, aiming to welcome a total of 3.5 million international tourists by the end of the year. The implementation of the visa-free policy for Chinese visitors aligns with this broader strategy to enhance Cuba's appeal as a premier destination on the global tourism map, fostering greater connectivity and collaboration between Cuba and China in the realm of tourism and beyond.

