Trade between Iran, EU member states hike 30 percent in February

(MENAFN) According to data released by the European Union's statistics office Eurostat, trade between Iran and the European Union (EU) member states witnessed a significant surge in February, reaching €847 million, marking a substantial 30 percent increase compared to the same period last year.



In February 2023, the trade volume between Iran and the EU stood at €780 million. The surge in trade was evident in both directions, with the EU's exports to Iran totaling €392 million, a notable 32 percent increase from February 2023, when exports amounted to €297 million.



Similarly, the EU's imports from Iran surged to €76 million in February 2024, reflecting a 24 percent increase compared to the same month in 2023, when imports were recorded at €61 million.



Germany emerged as Iran's leading trade partner within the EU in February, with exports totaling €141 million and imports at €19 million. While German exports to Iran saw a remarkable 46 percent increase year-on-year, imports remained relatively stable.



Previously, in January, trade between Iran and the EU reached €380 million, representing a 10 percent decline compared to January 2023, when the figure stood at €424 million. This decrease was primarily attributed to a drop in EU exports to Iran, which totaled €311 million, down by nine percent from January 2023.



Similarly, imports from Iran declined to €69 million in January 2024, a 15 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2023, when imports amounted to €80 million. Once again, Germany emerged as the top trade partner, contributing significantly to the Iran-EU trade, accounting for 38 percent of the total trade volume in January.

